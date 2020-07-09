  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Infrastructure
Infrastructure

Scarcity of shade hurts Indian street vendors' income, health

Updated : July 09, 2020 02:28 PM IST

As deadly heatwaves become more frequent in tropical countries such as India, loss of shade can severely affect those who live and work on the streets, according to a study by researchers at Azim Premji University.
The study of the southern Indian city of Hyderabad showed that women and new migrants, as well as vendors in poorer neighbourhoods are at greater risk of being denied shade.
Booming Indian cities are losing green spaces rapidly as more land is needed to build metro lines and apartment blocks.
Scarcity of shade hurts Indian street vendors' income, health

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end over a percent higher led by metals, financials

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end over a percent higher led by metals, financials

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end with gains, up 1%; financials, metals contribute gains

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end with gains, up 1%; financials, metals contribute gains

Will the market run-up more this year? Here's why Axis Security doesn't think so

Will the market run-up more this year? Here's why Axis Security doesn't think so

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement