The turnaround of SAIL from several quarters of losses was one of the most challenging experience, said Anil Kumar Chaudhary, the outgoing Chairman of the country’s largest steel maker. The Chairman said he also wants to see SAIL paying back at least 50 percent of its debt in the near future.

Chaudhary who had joined SAIL as a Junior Manager in 1984 would be superannuating from the top post on December 31, 2020, after serving the company for almost 36 years in various roles.