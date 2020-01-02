Business
SAIL records 47% jump in December sales
Updated : January 02, 2020 08:05 AM IST
Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) on January 1 said it has recorded a 47 percent rise in sales during December.
SAIL posted a jump of 36 percent y-o-y in sales during November.
SAIL chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary said that despite the challenging steel market conditions.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more