Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow

    Sadbhav Engineering aims to reduce 50% debt by March 2022

    Profile image
    By CNBC-TV18 | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Sadbhav Engineering reported an almost six-fold rise in standalone net profit of Rs 47.21 crore for the quarter ended March. Since reporting its numbers a week ago, the stock has fallen around 5 percent. However, in the past month, it has risen 14 percent and over the last six months, it has seen a 32 percent uptick.

    Sadbhav Engineering reported an almost six-fold rise in standalone net profit of Rs 47.21 crore for the quarter ended March. Since reporting its numbers a week ago, the stock has fallen around 5 percent. However, in the past month, it has risen 14 percent and over the last six months, it has seen a 32 percent uptick.
    Nitin Patel, ED of Sadbhav Engineering spoke to CNBC-TV18 to give their business outlook.
    Standalone, the company has a debt of  Rs 1,170 crore and the management aims to reduce it by 50 percent by this fiscal end.
    "Standalone, Sadbhav Engineering, outstanding debt is to the tune of around Rs 1,170 crore and our expectation is that till March 2022 we will be able to hive off of at least 50 percent of the same,” Patel said.
    On monetisation of assets, Patel said during the last 15 months the company has completed monetisation of 8 assets.
    "Ahmedabad ring road project and the Maharashtra border check post-project are significant assets generating revenue. So we may also go for monetisation of these assets also,” Patel added.
    For full management commentary, watch the video.
    (Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
    Tags
    Previous Article

    ICICI Securities downgrades TCS; says risk-reward ratio not favourable, inflationary spends to return

    Next Article

    BSE Chief Ashishkumar Chauhan says exchange acted as catalyst in helping India create $3 tn wealth

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Auto4,000.00 -77.30 -1.90
    TCS3,209.30 -49.20 -1.51
    HDFC Bank1,500.70 -19.75 -1.30
    Reliance2,071.40 -21.20 -1.01
    Wipro525.80 -5.20 -0.98
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Auto4,001.00 -75.35 -1.85
    TCS3,210.05 -47.05 -1.44
    HDFC Bank1,500.85 -19.25 -1.27
    Reliance2,072.25 -20.65 -0.99
    Axis Bank747.10 -7.35 -0.97
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finserv12,851.85 517.95 4.20
    Tata Steel1,236.20 46.45 3.90
    Adani Ports727.30 15.60 2.19
    JSW Steel680.80 12.55 1.88
    Divis Labs4,596.00 85.50 1.90
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finserv12,858.15 527.00 4.27
    Tata Steel1,235.35 45.60 3.83
    Bharti Airtel534.50 9.30 1.77
    Maruti Suzuki7,434.00 33.10 0.45
    Bajaj Finance6,139.35 21.10 0.34

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.6275-0.0775-0.10
    Euro-Rupee88.2950-0.2000-0.23
    Pound-Rupee102.8360-0.1790-0.17
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6778-0.0027-0.40
    View More