Sadbhav Engineering aims to reduce 50% debt by March 2022

Sadbhav Engineering reported an almost six-fold rise in standalone net profit of Rs 47.21 crore for the quarter ended March. Since reporting its numbers a week ago, the stock has fallen around 5 percent. However, in the past month, it has risen 14 percent and over the last six months, it has seen a 32 percent uptick.

Nitin Patel, ED of Sadbhav Engineering spoke to CNBC-TV18 to give their business outlook.

Standalone, the company has a debt of Rs 1,170 crore and the management aims to reduce it by 50 percent by this fiscal end.

"Standalone, Sadbhav Engineering, outstanding debt is to the tune of around Rs 1,170 crore and our expectation is that till March 2022 we will be able to hive off of at least 50 percent of the same,” Patel said.

On monetisation of assets, Patel said during the last 15 months the company has completed monetisation of 8 assets.

"Ahmedabad ring road project and the Maharashtra border check post-project are significant assets generating revenue. So we may also go for monetisation of these assets also,” Patel added.

For full management commentary, watch the video.