RPP Infra Projects on Wednesday said it has won four work orders worth Rs 1,000 crore. In a regulatory filing, RPP Infra Projects said it has received letter of acceptance for four new orders. The value of the order is Rs 1,000.01 crore.

The company said it has received order from Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board for Rs 131.14 crore. The company has also received orders from Highways Department- Chennai Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor project for Rs 558.66 crore.