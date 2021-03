Highway projects worth Rs 7.89 lakh crore are under construction across the country and a number of steps have been taken to expedite work that was delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic, Parliament was informed on Monday. These 2,084 projects pertain to the construction of 63,523 km of national highways in the country.

”Two thousand eighty-four projects on National Highways are under construction in the country as on date… Projects are given a time period of 2 to 3 years for completion from the date of commencement,” Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Minister Nitin Gadkari said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

The cost of these projects for the construction of 63,523 km of highways is Rs 7.89 lakh crore, he said.