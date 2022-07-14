Giridhar Aramane, Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways believes that there is an imminent need for road construction companies to boost their capacities to take up more projects. There is space for the new players or the smaller players to upgrade themselves too.

The current financial year (FY23) has seen a muted start for project allocation in the road transport and highways sector, according to a report published by Motilal Oswal. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) rewarded 6,036 kilometres (km) of projects in FY22 and aims to award 6,500 km of projects in FY23. However, till now, it has rewarded only 169 km of projects.

While explaining the muted start, Giridhar Aramane, Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said, “Many infrastructure companies, which have non-performing assets (NPAs) and other regulatory issues are unable to bid for more projects and get these projects."

Analysts believe that there is a gap in the demand and contracting companies' capacity. Some are going out of the market and some are limiting the number of projects they are taking up.

“Government’s 49 kilometres per day road construction target is aspirational. They are expressways and economic corridors. We may not be able to achieve that without the private sector stepping up their capacity,” he said.

Aramane believes that there is an imminent need for these companies to boost their capacities to take up more projects. There is space for the new players or the smaller players to upgrade themselves too.

“Our model concession agreements have been made easier. The majority of the projects are being awarded under the hybrid annuity model (HAM) where financial closure shall not be a problem. The working capital requirement has been eased by making the payments monthly and having more milestones where payments will be made to the contractor. We are willing to take any further suggestions from the developers so that the capacity constraint is removed,” he said.

The road sector has got a prime place in the budgetary allocation this financial year and it has gone up by around Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 2,10,000 crore. This is a major boost to the national highway sector.

Axis Capital believes road players are in a sweet spot given the government’s policy thrust. The National Highway Authority of India's (NHAI) strong pipeline of building more than 14,000 km of road in the next three years is positive for road construction companies.

“So far, in this financial year, 2,000 kilometres of road construction is done. Most of them are six-lane and eight-lane expressways. The road construction in FY23 translates to about 6,100 kilometres. The government has trebled the pace of construction over a period of 6-7 years,” Aramane said.

The target for this financial year will be around 12,000 km. “Last year we did 10,500 km, this year we hope to achieve 12,000 km because last year's award figure was quite good, 12,730 km. We may exceed this year’s target by a small percentage,” said the secretary.

