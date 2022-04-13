0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

RLDA invites bids for leasing 50,010 square metre of land in Chennai

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Updated)
Mini

"With the growth in e-commerce across the country, demand for warehousing space is at an all-time high. The proposed site will be an ideal location for big e-commerce companies to set up warehouses to meet the ever-increasing logistics demand," RLDA vice-chairman Ved Parkash Dudeja said.

RLDA invites bids for leasing 50,010 square metre of land in Chennai
Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), the statutory body of Indian Railways, has invited bids for the development of a railway plot into a warehouse at Thiruvottiyur in Chennai, the company said on Wednesday.
The plot covers an area of 50,010 square metre and would be leased for 30 years, a press release said.
"With the growth in e-commerce across the country, demand for warehousing space is at an all-time high. The proposed site will be an ideal location for big e-commerce companies to set up warehouses to meet the ever-increasing logistics demand," RLDA vice-chairman Ved Parkash Dudeja said.
Also Read:
The reserve price for the site was Rs 25.3 crore and the last date for e-bid submission is May 17.
The online pre-bid meeting was held on April 7 and several logistics firms showed interest in the land parcel, the release added.
(Edited by : Jomy Jos Pullokaran)
First Published:  IST
Tags
Next Article

76% work of Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link project completed: MMRDA

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More