Relief measures for homebuyers likely in the next few days

The government is actively looking at measures to help the housing sector with special focus on homebuyers and some relief measures are expected in the next few days, union minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said today.

"I also have the responsibility for housing and urban affairs where we are dealing with issues of homebuyers. We are expecting some announcements to be made in the next few days,” Puri told reporters today.

Among other measures, discussions are also taking place on setting up a stressed asset fund but a final decision has still not been taken, a senior government official later added.