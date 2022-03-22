Govt to close toll booths within 60 km on national highways in major relief for commuters

Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that all toll collecting points which are within 60 kilometre of each other on the national highways will be closed in the next three months.

While replying to a discussion in Lok Sabha on the roads and highways allocation of the budget for the fiscal year, Gadkari said, "There will be only one toll collection within 60 km distance."

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details)