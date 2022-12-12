English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
Fifa World Cup

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homeinfrastructure News

Reliance Infra-Delhi Metro case: SC gives Centre December 14 deadline for payment clarity of Rs 4,500 crore

Reliance Infra-Delhi Metro case: SC gives Centre December 14 deadline for payment clarity of Rs 4,500 crore

Reliance Infra-Delhi Metro case: SC gives Centre December 14 deadline for payment clarity of Rs 4,500 crore
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anand Singha  Dec 12, 2022 6:17:05 PM IST (Published)

Earlier, the court had sent a notice to the DMRC regarding this, asking for a response by December 12.  Similarly, the Delhi High Court had also given the DMRC till December 12 to come up with a strategy to refund the unpaid sum of an arbitral award in Delhi Airport Metro Express Pvt Ltd's (DAMEPL) favour. DAMEPL is an infrastructural division of Reliance.

The Supreme Court chastised the Centre on Monday for its failure to pay an arbitral award for Rs 4,500 crore following a lawsuit filed by Reliance Infra against Delhi Metro Rail Corporation  (DMRC). The top court forewarns that in the event of noncompliance, it will take a "very serious view."

Recommended Articles

View All
Indian companies' quest for lithium could land them in Canada

Indian companies' quest for lithium could land them in Canada

IST4 Min(s) Read

Alcohol manufacturers in poor spirits despite 15% rise in consumption – here’s why

Alcohol manufacturers in poor spirits despite 15% rise in consumption – here’s why

IST3 Min(s) Read

Maruti Suzuki defends offering discounts after Nomura calls it a 'sign of weakness'

Maruti Suzuki defends offering discounts after Nomura calls it a 'sign of weakness'

IST3 Min(s) Read

Winter wedding bells help auto retail sales pick pace but 2-wheeler demand a worry

Winter wedding bells help auto retail sales pick pace but 2-wheeler demand a worry

IST4 Min(s) Read


Earlier, the court had sent a notice to the DMRC regarding this, asking for a response by December 12.  Similarly, the Delhi High Court had also given the DMRC till December 12 to come up with a strategy to refund the unpaid sum of an arbitral award in Delhi Airport Metro Express Pvt Ltd's (DAMEPL) favour. DAMEPL is an infrastructural division of Reliance.
Since the DMRC has already had enough time, the SC has declined to grant it four more weeks. Instead, the Centre has till December 14 to provide clarification on the Rs 4,500 crore payment.
Also read: DMRC to deposit Rs 1,000 crore in escrow account in arbitration case versus Reliance Infra
However, Reliance Infra has pushed for a payment timeline, claiming that in the absence of clarity, "someone has to go to jail." Additionally, the company also asked for an undertaking from the DMRC's managing director.
In March 2022, the Supreme Court maintained the DAMEPL's 2017 arbitration award, which totaled almost Rs 4,500 crore and was enforceable against the DMRC.
Despite the SC affirming the arbitral judgement, Reliance Infra alleged that the DMRC had not made the required payments.
The SC reprimanded the Centre, saying that while on one hand it promotes India as a centre for arbitration with grandiose speeches, on the other side it refuses to uphold arbitral awards upheld by the SC.
Also read: Bharat Electronics signs MoU with DMRC to develop indigenous train control system
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)Reliance InfraSupreme Court (SC)

Previous Article

Coal Ministry issues allocation order for 6 mines, Rs 130-cr annual revenue expected

Next Article

Tamil Nadu, national infrastructure fund start work on 7 projects under PPP model