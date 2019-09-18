Rajdhani, Shatabdi trains to be eco-friendly, less noisy by December

Premium trains, including the flagship Shatabdi and Rajdhani, will be less noisy and more environment-friendly as railways plans to adopt head on generation, or HOG, technology for all such trains by the end of this year.

Under the head on generation technology, the power will be drawn from the overhead electric supply and not from the noisy and polluting power generator cars. In place of two such generator cars there will be one standby silent generator car to be used during emergency, the Indian Railways said.

The technology has been designed for all Linke Hoffman Busch (LHB) coaches and has already been implemented in 342 trains, including 13 Rajdhani, 14 Shatabdi, 11 Duronto, six Sampark Kranti, 16 Humsafar and 282 other mail or express trains.

This conversion has resulted in annual savings of Rs 800 crore. Two hundred eighty four more trains including 12 Rajdhani, eight Shatabdi, six Duronto and eight Humsafar trains, are to be converted into HOG by the year end.

With the HOG technology, the cost of electricity will also go down from Rs 36 per unit to Rs 6 per unit, there by leading to total annual savings of Rs 1,400 crore. The technology will also lead to reduced noise and air pollution.

The LHB coaches have been designed to run on end on generation system with two power cars. However, the cost of electricity generation from end on generation system and in self generating coaches is very high resulting into increase in diesel consumption and substantial operating expenditure, railways said.