Rajdhani, Shatabdi trains to be eco-friendly, less noisy by December

Updated : September 18, 2019 01:18 PM IST

Premium trains, including the flagship Shatabdi and Rajdhani, will be less noisy and more environment-friendly as railways plans to adopt head on generation, or HOG, technology for all such trains by the end of this year.
Under the head on generation technology, the power will be drawn from the overhead electric supply and not from the noisy and polluting power generator cars.
With the HOG technology, the cost of electricity will also go down from Rs 36 per unit to Rs 6 per unit, there by leading to total annual savings of Rs 1,400 crore.
