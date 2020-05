Indian Railways has restored its passenger train operation and it will run nine special trains on Wednesday. Majority of these trains will be originated from New Delhi Railway station.

On Tuesday, Railways ran eight trains, of which three trains were running from New Delhi and remaining five from other cities to New Delhi.

According Railway Ministry, a total of three thousand 461 passengers leave New Delhi. These services will be in addition to the Shramik special trains.

Here is the list of trains that will run tomorrow: