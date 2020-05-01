Railways to run 6 Shramik Special trains today for migrant workers, makes face mask compulsory

State-run Indian Railways will run Shramik Special trains for inter-state movement of migrant workers, tourists, pilgrims, students and other stranded people from Friday (May 1) on the request of state governments.

It will be mandatory for the passengers in these Shramik Special trains to wear face masks, railways said.

Railways will operate six Shramik Special trains today, out of which Lingampalli to Hatia has already departed. The remaining five will operate from Aluva to Bhubaneswar, Nasik to Lucknow, Nasik to Bhopal, Jaipur to Patna and Kota to Hatia.

Today, railways commenced the first special train for around 1,200 stranded migrants ​from Lingampally of Telangana to Hatia of Jharkhand in a train with 24 coaches.

It is important to note that railways has not started normal passenger trains so far and these Shramik Special trains are only being operated for stranded people at the request of state governments. Regular passenger train services have been suspended since March 23.

"These special trains will be run from point to point on the request of both the concerned state governments as per the standard protocols for sending and receiving such stranded persons. The railways and state governments shall appoint senior officials as nodal officers for coordination and smooth operation of these Shramik Specials, Rajesh Dutt Bajpai, a spokesperson of Indian Railways said.

As per the standard operating procedure for inter-state movement of passengers, the passengers will be screened at the originating station and only the asymptomatic people will be allowed to travel.

The state government of the originating station has to ensure that the stranded passengers are brought in batches so that they can be accommodated in sanitised buses following social distancing norms and other precautions and then transported to the railway station.

The state government which is sending the stranded people will provide meals and drinking water to the passengers at the originating station. However, railways will also provide a meal enroute if the journey is longer.

The railways will endeavour to ensure social distancing norms and hygiene with the cooperation of passengers, the spokesperson added.