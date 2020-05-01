Infrastructure Railways to run 6 Shramik Special trains today for migrant workers, makes face mask compulsory Updated : May 01, 2020 05:26 PM IST It will be mandatory for the passengers in these Shramik Special trains to wear face masks, railways said. The state government which is sending the stranded people will provide meals and drinking water to the passengers at the originating station. The railways will endeavour to ensure social distancing norms and hygiene with the cooperation of passengers, the spokesperson added. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365