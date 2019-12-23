#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Railways to procure 44 rakes of Vande Bharat; new trains to save 20% travel time

Updated : December 23, 2019 09:59 AM IST

Vande Bharat new trainsets will save 20 percent journey time and these trains are equipped to run during flood conditions.
Vande Bharat trains will improve passenger throughput by way of higher acceleration, deceleration and reduction in turnaround time
All coaches of these trainsets will be chair car for day travel and will have fully air-conditioned passenger compartment various other modern facilities
