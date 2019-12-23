Railways to procure 44 rakes of Vande Bharat; new trains to save 20% travel time

Indian Railways to procure 44 rakes of Vande Bharat trains from Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, Ministry of Railways said in a statement. According to the statement, the new trainsets will save 20 percent journey time and these trains are equipped to run during flood conditions.

This will improve passenger throughput by way of higher acceleration, deceleration and reduction in turnaround time, it stated.

All coaches of these trainsets will be chair car for day travel and will have fully air-conditioned passenger compartment with vestibule arrangement, automatic plug doors with retractable footsteps, automatic intercommunication door; PAPIS consisting of in coach displays, speakers, side destination boards, luggage racks with reading lamps, direct lighting (for passengers) and diffused lighting (for luggage racks), continuous LED light fixtures, modular pantry equipments and GPS antenna in all coaches, etc.

Besides that, there will be mobile/laptop charging sockets in the passenger seats, CCTVs and emergency talk back units with networking system in all coaches, it said.

“The revised specification takes care of the improvements pointed out by Chief Commissioner for Railway Safety in the prototype rake and will provide more reliable service along with ease of operations and improved passenger comfort,” the statement issued on Sunday stated.