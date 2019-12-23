Infrastructure
Railways to procure 44 rakes of Vande Bharat; new trains to save 20% travel time
Updated : December 23, 2019 09:59 AM IST
Vande Bharat new trainsets will save 20 percent journey time and these trains are equipped to run during flood conditions.
Vande Bharat trains will improve passenger throughput by way of higher acceleration, deceleration and reduction in turnaround time
All coaches of these trainsets will be chair car for day travel and will have fully air-conditioned passenger compartment various other modern facilities
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more