Indian Railways will operate 392 festive special trains between October 20 and November 30. The trains will be superfast services and "as far as possible" will be operated at a minimum speed of 55 km per hour.

The fares for these festival special trains shall be at par with those of special trains which have been running since the resumption of services post lockdown.

The Ministry of Railways has asked zonal railways to operate these trains with more number of AC-III coaches in good condition.