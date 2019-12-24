Railways to modernise signalling system, aims to increase train speed up to 160 kmph

The Indian Railways will modernise its signalling system on its entire network by implementing modern train control system with automatic train protection system (LTE)-based mobile train radio communication (MTRC), a statement issued by the government stated.

According to a Ministry of Railways statement, released on late on Monday, four works of 640 km route at a cost of Rs 1,810 crore have been sanctioned as pilot projects for extensive trial of modern train control system.

Under this project, Railway will upgrade signalling system for improving safety, line capacity and to enhance the speed of trains, the statement stated.

The modernisation of signalling system on entire Indian Railway network will cost Rs 77,912 crore, it said. However, these projects will be implemented only after approval of NITI Aayog, Extended Board for Railways (EBR) and sanction of Cabinet committee on economic affairs (CCEA).

The four sections taken up in the first phase were Renigunta (RU)–Yerraguntla (YA) section on South Central Railway, Vizianagaram (VZM)–Palasa (PSA) section on East Coast Railway, Jhansi (JHS) – Bina (BINA) Section on North Central Railway and Nagpur (NGP)–Badnera (BD) Section on Central Railway.

These are some of the busiest routes of Indian Railways network. RailTel Enterprises (REL), a subsidiary of RailTel Corporation of India (RCIL), has been given responsibility to implement these four pilot projects on behalf of Indian Railways.

Tenders have been invited and were under evaluation, it said. The statement said that upgrade of signalling system will reduce travel time from existing 18 hours to 12 hours on Delhi–Mumbai and Delhi–Howrah high density routes.