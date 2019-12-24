Economy
Railways to modernise signalling system, aims to increase train speed up to 160 kmph
Updated : December 24, 2019 11:11 AM IST
Upgrade of signalling system will reduce travel time from existing 18 hours to 12 hours on Indian Railways' Delhi–Mumbai and Delhi–Howrah high-density routes.
Four works of 640 km route at a cost of Rs 1,810 crore have been sanctioned as pilot projects for extensive trial of modern train control system.
Indian Railways said that signal system upgrade will raise speed of train up to 160 kmph.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more