Indian Railways will issue limited waiting lists tickets for different classes for special trains being introduced from May 12. The changes will be applicable from May 22 and booking for which will commence from May 15.

However, there will be no reservation against cancellation or RAC tickets in these special trains, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement on Thursday.

The waiting list tickets will be issued subject to maximum limits. There will be no Tatkal/Premium Tatkal quotas. Senior citizen, ladies and Divyangjans(HP) quota will be defined in accordance with the extant instructions, it said.

The refund rules like ticket cancellation before 24 hours of departure with a refund of 50 percent of fare and NIL refund within 24 hours of train departure will be discontinued and refund rule 2015 will be made applicable, the statement added.

Railways has fixed the waiting list limit for first AC and executive class at 20, while for second AC, the limit is set at 59.