Railways plans to operate first private train by April 2023

Updated : July 02, 2020 07:23 PM IST

Once the financial bids are finalised by April 2021, the government expects private trains to operate in India from April 2023.
The total project for 151 trains is likely to invite investment to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore from the private sector.
Private trains will operate in 12 clusters including Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Delhi, Mumbai, Patna, Prayagraj, Secunderabad, Howrah and Chennai.
