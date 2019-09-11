Railways plan more Vande Bharat trains, dedicated super-fast passenger corridor for Delhi-Mumbai
Updated : September 11, 2019 10:01 AM IST
Vande Bharat Express, earlier called Train 18, is the country's first indigenous high-speed train that can run up to maximum speed of 160 km per hour.
The train was introduced in February this year on Delhi-Varanasi route and covers a distance of around 750 km in 8 hours.
