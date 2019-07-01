Infrastructure
Railways new time table: 261 trains speeded up, 49 new trains added
Updated : July 01, 2019 08:29 PM IST
'Mission Raftaar' was announced in the Railway Budget 2016-17 and envisages a target of doubling average speed of freight trains and increasing the average speed of all non-suburban passenger trains by 25 kmph in the next five years.
Some of these have now been utilized for providing 40 new services, extension of 21 services and increase the frequency of 8 services.
