Railways' new 3AC economy fare to be 8% cheaper; coach capacity increased

The Indian Railways on Monday started operating a new AC-3 tier 'economy' coach with a reduced fare and higher capacity.

The new coach has been attached to Train No.02403 Prayagraj- Jaipur Express and its fare structure is 8 percent lesser than a normal 3AC Coach.

According to the Railways, the new AC economy coach has 83 berths as compared to 72 berths in a normal 3AC coach. Initially, 50 new 3AC economy coaches will be in service in different zones.

There will be facilities of disabled-friendly entry into the coach and toilet in a wheelchair, which is a new initiative.

“Soon, two more trains, Train No. 02429/02430 New Delhi-Lucknow AC special and Train No. 02229/02230 Lucknow Mail will be augmented with this new 3AC Economy coach. Initially, 50 new Economy coaches manufactured by Rail Coach Factory, Kaputhala, are ready to offer services in Mail/Express trains over different zones,” said the Ministry of Railways in a statement.

Here are the features of the new AC 3-tier economy coach:

* The national transporter has increased berth capacity from 72 to 83.

* Improved and modular design of seats and berths.

* Individual AC vents for each berth.

* There are foldable snack tables in both longitudinal and transverse bays.

* For Divyangjan, there will be a wider toilet door and entrance door in each coach.

* Headroom for both middle and upper berths have been increased.

* There will be an individual reading lamp and USB charging points for each berth.

* There will also be public address and passenger information systems.

* Improving fire safety by using the material in compliance with EN45545- 2HL3, the global benchmark for fire safety.

* CCTV Camera.

* Improved the design of ladder for accessing the upper and middle berths.