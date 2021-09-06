Railways' new 3AC economy fare to be 8% cheaper; coach capacity increased

The Indian Railways on Monday started operating a new AC-3 tier 'economy' coach with a reduced fare and higher capacity.
The new coach has been attached to Train No.02403 Prayagraj- Jaipur Express and its fare structure is 8 percent lesser than a normal 3AC Coach.
According to the Railways, the new AC economy coach has 83 berths as compared to 72 berths in a normal 3AC coach. Initially, 50 new 3AC economy coaches will be in service in different zones.
There will be facilities of disabled-friendly entry into the coach and toilet in a wheelchair, which is a new initiative.
“Soon, two more trains, Train No. 02429/02430 New Delhi-Lucknow AC special and Train No. 02229/02230 Lucknow Mail will be augmented with this new 3AC Economy coach. Initially, 50 new Economy coaches manufactured by Rail Coach Factory, Kaputhala, are ready to offer services in Mail/Express trains over different zones,” said the Ministry of Railways in a statement.
Here are the features of the new AC 3-tier economy coach:
* The national transporter has increased berth capacity from 72 to 83.
* Improved and modular design of seats and berths.
* Individual AC vents for each berth.
* There are foldable snack tables in both longitudinal and transverse bays.
* For Divyangjan, there will be a wider toilet door and entrance door in each coach.
* Headroom for both middle and upper berths have been increased.
* There will be an individual reading lamp and USB charging points for each berth.
* There will also be public address and passenger information systems.
* Improving fire safety by using the material in compliance with EN45545- 2HL3, the global benchmark for fire safety.
* CCTV Camera.
* Improved the design of ladder for accessing the upper and middle berths.
(Edited by : Aditi Gautam)
