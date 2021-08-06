Railways launches Rail Madad: One-stop solution for passengers

If you are a frequent Railway passenger then no longer you have to bear the hassle of finding different helpline numbers for various purposes, as the Indian Indian Railways has launched an integrated one-stop solution - Rail Madad. Under this, the national transporter has merged a number of existing helplines that were used for various purposes into one.

It is an integrated one-stop solution for customer grievance, enquiry, suggestion and assistance. Rail Madad offers passengers multiple choices for access such as web, App, SMS, social media and Helpline number (139) during the journey for expeditious resolution of their complaints.

The Railway ministry in a statement today said 139 can be used for all kinds enquiries, and making complaints and the helpline facility is available round-the-clock in 12 languages.

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today, said 99.93 percent of complaints received through 139 helpline were closed and 72 percent of the feedback given by complainants are ‘Excellent’ or ‘Satisfactory’ in FY 2020-21.

In a different statement, Railways ministry said it has completed electrification of 45,881 Km. “Electrification works are under different stages of planning/execution on balance 18,808 RKM of BG routes of IR, which are being electrified expeditiously.”

The minister also said that across the country 1,040 Kisan Rail services operated over 72 routes.

He added that potential circuits for Kisan Rail services for the movement of vegetables, fruits and other perishable are being identified in consultation with ministries, departments, local bodies and agencies, mandis, etc.

“Up to July 30, 2021 a total of 1040 Kisan Rail services have been operated over 72 routes across the country, transporting approximately 3.38 lakh tonnes of consignment.”