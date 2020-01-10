Infrastructure
Railways invite bids for land development at Chandigarh, Bijwasan, Anand Vihar stations
Updated : January 10, 2020 10:17 PM IST
The Request For Proposal or RFP has been issued by Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation, a state-run special purpose vehicle for the development of railway stations.
The highest lease premium will be the bid parameter which shall be payable in multiple instalments and IRSDC will approve the master plan in consultation with local authorities.
Redevelopment of major stations across the country has been planned by leveraging commercial development of land and air space in and around the station.
