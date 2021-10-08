Railway hikes platform ticket price at key stations; check details here

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Railway has increased platform tickets price at some stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to avoid overcrowding during the upcoming festive season.

An official statement said the platform ticket rate would be increased to Rs 50 per ticket from Rs 10.

The new platform ticket rate came into force on Thursday and it will remain effective till further orders.

The Central Railway said that the rate has been increased to curb the excessive rush at platforms, stations, and also concourses and terminus during the festive season.

Tickets would be available only at Dadar, Panvel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Kalyan, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, and Thane.

Meanwhile, Railways on Thursday said that it will continue with the practice of imposing fines of up to Rs 500 for not wearing face masks on its premises.

The penalty was supposed to be in place till September but has now been extended for another six months.

In a separate development, the Indian Railways on Thursday said that its freight loading for September 2021 was 3.62 percent higher than the corresponding month's figure last year.

During September, 2021, Railways' loading was 106 million tonnes, which is 3.62 percent higher compare to last year's loading for the same period (102.30 million tonnes).

In this period, the Indian Railways earned Rs 10,815.73 crore from freight loading, which is also 9.19 percent higher compared to last year's earnings for the same period, which was Rs 9,905.69 crore.

-With PTI inputs