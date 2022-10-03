    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeinfrastructure News

    Rail Vikas Nigam up over 7% after bagging NHAI construction order to connect Kakinada Port to NH16

    infrastructure | IST

    Rail Vikas Nigam up over 7% after bagging NHAI construction order to connect Kakinada Port to NH16

    Profile image
    By Sonia Shenoy   | Anuj Singhal   IST (Published)
    Mini

    Rail Vikas Nigam Limited’s (RVNL) RVNL's Director-Operations Rajesh Prasad, told CNBC-TV18 that the contract is a part of Kakinada port to NH-16 connectivity in Andhra Pradesh under Bharatmala Pariyojana in EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) mode at a cost of Rs 408 crore.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Rail Vikas share

    TRADE
    Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) soared over seven percent on Monday after the company bagged a contract for the construction of a four-lane highway in Andhra Pradesh from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The highway will connect Samarlakota and Achampeta Junction.
    RVNL's Director-Operations Rajesh Prasad, told CNBC-TV18 that the contract is a part of Kakinada port to NH-16 connectivity in Andhra Pradesh under Bharatmala Pariyojana in EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) mode at a cost of Rs 408 crore.
    Talking further about the business, Prasad said that the company has consciously moved towards the road infrastructure segment in the last year.
    Also Read: SC allows landscaping, underground parking works of Mumbai coastal road project: Chahal
    “It is only one year back we decided that we should have the verticals in the road sector and we should start bidding in the market. We opened a business development cell; our costing cell was part of this. We strengthen the design cell. We are in the process of making the procurement cell. We have made one legal cell. So we are fully prepared to enter into the market," he said.
    Also Read: India needs to strictly enforce road safety norms, educate citizens to reduce accidents: Experts
    Rail Vikas Nigam is an infrastructure project execution company that undertakes project development, financing and implementation of rail infra projects. Its present functioning is along the lines of a project management company.
    For more details, watch the accompanying video
    Also, catch all the live updates on markets with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng