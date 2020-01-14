Public-private partnership imperative to boost Indian infrastructure, says Feedback Infra chairman Vinayak Chatterjee

The central government recently unveiled the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) with projects worth Rs 102-lakh crore. It aims at ensuring timely implementation of these projects — spread across 18 states and Union Territories — over the next five years. The increased capital expenditure by the government is imperative to fix key infrastructure bottlenecks.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Feedback Infra Chairman Vinayak Chatterjee says Rs 100 lakh crore is certainly a practical target, something to grasp and try and achieve. However, public-private partnership (PPP) is an extremely important lever to get infrastructure cracking, he stated.

“I have done a quick reality check and the Rs 100 lakh crore figure passes that test in the sense that the Indian economy has in the past been doing about 6.5-7 percent of its nominal GDP in infrastructure investments. If you use that yardstick you will see that in the next 5-6 years the economy certainly requires Rs 100 lakh crore at a conservative estimate of 6.5-7 percent of GDP,” he observed.

However, Chatterjee noted that it is not enough for India. “The end of the 12th Five Year Plan actually projected about 9 percent of GDP. If you take about 9 percent of GDP then the requirement is not Rs 100 lakh crore, it is Rs 150-170 lakh crore,” he pointed out.