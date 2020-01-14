Economy
Public-private partnership imperative to boost Indian infrastructure, says Feedback Infra chairman Vinayak Chatterjee
Updated : January 14, 2020 08:50 PM IST
There is no point talking about the foreign pension funds coming into infrastructure because they only come into existing operating assets.
The budget will have some strong policy mentions about revitalising the PPP format, says Chatterjee.
