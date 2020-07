Indian Railways today held its first pre-bid meeting on private trains and a total of 16 interested bidders participated. The meeting was held to discuss the issues and queries raised by interested parties with regard to the operation of 151 trains under a public-private partnership.

The queries were largely related to eligibility criteria, bid process, procurement of rakes, operations of trains, and composition of clusters.

As part of the discussion today, it was clarified that haulage charges will be specified upfront and will be suitably indexed for the entire concession period, which is 35 years.

It was also clarified that Railways will provide the details of passenger traffic being handled on the routes which have been put out for bidding.

Private entities can operate the trains either by purchasing or by taking them on lease and the risks with regard to the operation of trains shall be allocated to the parties in an equitable manner, Railways and NITI Aayog officials clarified to the interested bidders.

Railways will also provide written replies to the queries raised by interested bidders by July 31. The next pre-bid conference has been scheduled for Aug 12.