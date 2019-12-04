#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
Private gencos seek liquidation of past dues from discoms

Updated : December 04, 2019 07:08 PM IST

Total accumulated dues to the private sector run-up to Rs 42,750 crore inclusive of ‘change in law’ items and late surcharge.
The letter highlights that delay in payment of dues by state distribution companies is impacting power companies to limit working capital.
The payment security mechanism instituted by the power ministry starting August 1, has helped stabilise the status of payments from distribution companies to the generating companies.
Private gencos seek liquidation of past dues from discoms
cnbc two logos
