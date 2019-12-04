Private gencos seek liquidation of past dues from discoms

The power distribution companies in the states owe Rs 67,245 crore as overdue to power generating companies at the end of October 2019. Recently, the Association of Power Producers (APP) has written a letter to the union power minister RK Singh seeking quick liquidation of the past dues from the state distribution companies.

The letter states that that the pending over dues to the private power projects against monthly invoices for power generated has increased from Rs 13,500 crore in November 2018 to about Rs 20,000 crore by the end of September 2019. Total accumulated dues to the private sector run-up to Rs 42,750 crore inclusive of ‘change in law’ items and late surcharge.

"Current dues have stabilised, the problem is only regarding dues that have accumulated till the end of July and these have become overdue. Many projects are slipping into SMA 1 and SMA 2 category because of these dues, and if nothing is done, some may slip into the NPA category," said a private producer.

The letter highlights that delay in payment of dues by state distribution companies is impacting power companies to limit working capital.

Prolonged delay in dues will risk power plants into insolvency proceedings under National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) as many banks consider receivables only up to 90 days and some power projects are facing the issue of dues stretched over 6-12 months period.

The payment security mechanism instituted by the power ministry starting August 1, has helped stabilise the status of payments from distribution companies to the generating companies.