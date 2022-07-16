PM Modi to inaugurate Bundelkhand Expressway today: All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 296-km Bundelkhand Expressway, today July 16. This would be the fourth expressway in Uttar Pradesh and will connect Chitrakoot of the Bundelkhand region with the Lucknow-Agra Expressway near Etawah.

PM Modi will inaugurate the expressway at Kaitheri village in Orai tehsil of Jalaun district, Bundelkhand.

Here’s all you need to know about the new expressway

The Bundelkhand Expressway is 296-km-long, four-lane expressway which has been built in a way that it can be expanded up to six lanes in the future.

The expressway has been built at a cost of Rs 14,850 crore in record 28 months. PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the expressway in February 2020.

Connectivity

The Bundelkhand Expressway will cover six districts of Etawah, Auraiya, Jalaun, Mahoba, Banda, and Hamirpur and end at Gonda village near Bharatkoot area of Chitrakoot district.

The Expressway will link to Delhi through Agra-Lucknow Expressway and Yamuna Expressway. The Expressway is expected to bring down the travel time between Delhi and Chitrakoot to six hours from the earlier 9-10 hours.

Features

The expressway will have 286 small bridges and 18 long bridges along with four rail bridges.

It will have six toll plazas, nine flyovers, seven ramp plazas and 224 underpasses in its complete length.

It will also have a 3.75-metre service lane on one side.

Green initiatives

As per the Ground Water Department’s recommendations, the Bundelkhand Expressway has a provision for rainwater harvesting placed at every 500 metre of the road.

About 7 lakh trees will also be planted alongside the expressway.

Construction

The fourth expressway project in Uttar Pradesh was completed in a record time of 28 months which is 8 months ahead of its deadline. As per an official of the Uttar Pradesh government, the entire project was divided into six packages, and developers were selected for each of these packages, Indian Express reported.