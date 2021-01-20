Power demand surged to record high on Wednesday morning

On Wednesday morning, around 9.35, the peak demand for power of the country crossed 1,85,820 mega-watt. RK Singh, minister of state (IC) power and new & renewable energy, posted a tweet, stating that: “This is the highest ever, a record (sic)”

The peak demand for power crossed 1,85,820 Megawatt at 9:35 AM on today. This is the highest ever, a record. — R. K. Singh (@RajKSinghIndia) January 20, 2021

This signals a reversal of the trend of tepid growth in power demand during the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown. It also signals a rise in commercial and industrial activities.

Singh followed up his initial tweet with another tweet, on what the surging demand for power means for the economy. "The demand (and supply) of power in January (upto 19.01.2021) has grown by 8% as compared to the corresponding period last year. This is the highest rate of growth ever. The surging demand for power is a certain indicator that our economy is getting back on track. (sic)” read the second tweet.

In a third related tweet, he mentioned about the Saubhagya Scheme, which ensures electrification of all willing households in the country in rural and urban areas.

It said: "The surging demand also shows the success of Subhagya, under which we gave all homes including the poor and the under privileged access to power. This is a matter of satisfaction for us in the Ministry of Power. (sic)”

Before this, on December 30, 2020, peak power demand of the country had touched 1,82,888 mega-watt, which was an all-time high then. Before that, the previous high was 1,82,610 mega-watt, which was recorded on May 30, 2019,