PM Narendra Modi will launch PM GatiShakti - National Master Plan today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday is set to launch PM GatiShakti-National Master Plan, which seeks to address the issue of lack of coordination among various agencies by institutionalising holistic planning for multi-modal connectivity. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had earlier said the GatiShakti project will break departmental silos and institutionalise holistic planning for the stakeholders across major infrastructure projects.

"On the auspicious occasion of Maha Ashtami, tomorrow, 13th October at 11 AM, the PM GatiShakti — National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity will be launched. Here are the details about why this initiative is special," Modi said in a tweet.

GatiShakti is based on the six pillars — comprehensiveness, prioritisation, optimisation, synchronisation and being analytical and dynamic, the PMO said. It will generate large-scale employment opportunities, cut down logistics costs, improve supply chains and make local goods competitive globally, it added.