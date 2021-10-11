PM Narendra Modi to launch Gati Shakti Mission on Oct 13; Key points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Gati Shakti mission on Wednesday, October 13. Gati Shakti will be the umbrella framework under which the national infrastructure pipeline will function.

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) will be the nodal body for the mission, sources in the government told CNBC-TV18.

The portal is aimed at optimising costs and improve infrastructure projects efficiencies. All ministries will be connected to a portal that will have India's infrastructure grid and landholdings. The mission will focus on synergies between different ministries involved in infrastructure projects, sources said.

The mission is aimed at taking on board all stakeholders while planning an infrastructure project. The construction of roads, tunnels, highways, metros is to be taken into account simultaneously. The focus is on synergies to reduce costs and ensure timely completion of projects, sources added.

On August 15, Modi had announced a Rs 100 lakh crore 'Gatishakti' initiative to bring employment opportunities for the youth, help local manufacturers become globally competitive, and aid in holistic infrastructure growth. Modi had said that the 'Pradhan Mantri Gatishakti National Master Plan' will develop the possibilities of new future economic zones.