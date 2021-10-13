PM Modi launches Rs 110 lakh crore GatiShakti; all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the PM GatiShakti - National Master Plan at New Delhi's Pragati Maidan on Wednesday. PM Modi had announced the Rs 110 lakh crore-scheme, which will subsume the Rs 110 lakh crore National Infrastructure Pipeline launched in 2019, while addressing the nation on the 75th Independence Day this year.

According to the Centre, a lack of coordination between different departments has slowed down or disrupted infrastructure creation in India for decades. For instance, if Public Works Department constructs a road, other agencies often dig it up for activities like laying of underground cables, gas pipelines, etc.

Therefore, GatiShakti , a comprehensive geospatial digital platform, will attempt to dismantle the silos in which various government departments have traditionally been working in India, institutionalise holistic planning, and ensure multi-modal connectivity to economic zones.

After the rollout of the GatiShakti platform that promises “integrated planning and coordinated execution”, infrastructure projects of various ministries and the state governments will be designed and executed with a common vision.

Initially, 16 departments that deal with infrastructure projects will work together “for better synergy, cost optimization & timely execution of infrastructure projects” under the GatiShakti plan. The states and UTs have also been asked to join the multi-layered platform, offering 3D visualisation of the plot-level mapping. In fact, several states have already responded positively.

How will the Gati Shakti platform work?

The platform — developed by BISAG-N (Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics) — makes satellite imagery from ISRO and base maps from the Survey of India available to the private sector. It uses Geographic Information System (GIS)-based technology to help execute infrastructure projects.

The 200+ GIS layers would show railway, road, irrigation, telecom, gas pipelines, rivers, mountains, environmentally sensitive zones, forests, and green cover among others in the pathway of a proposed project. This will inform project planners about the kind of permissions that would be required and help them draw a plan that avoids a multitude of permissions.

The platform will also show district administrative offices, gas lines, roads, schools, and other educational institutions, health facilities, and police establishments. Besides, ministries will be given separate login ids to update their data on the platform.

The GatiShakti platform will also increase coordination between central agencies, state agencies, urban local bodies, private sector, parastatals and others. For instance, the platform will engage agencies involved in road construction and those responsible for laying of utilities like OFC cables, gas lines, and electricity cables.

An Integrated Multimodal Network Planning Group will also be constituted to execute GatiShakti and help with unified planning, cost optimisation, and timely execution of infrastructure projects. This group comprising experts or officials from all stakeholder departments will examine proposals for projects, costing more than Rs 500 crore, which is not part of the National Master Plan currently.

After the Network Planning Group is ready with a plan for project implementation, it must seek approval from the Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGoS). The EGoS will have the chairman of the Railway Board, Secretaries of Ministry of Road, Transport & Highways, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Ministry of Power, Department of Telecommunication, Ministry of Coal, Ministry of Mine, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Ministry of Steel, Department of Expenditure, and Special Secretary, Logistics Division, Department of Commerce (Member Convenor).

Meanwhile, the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has been selected as the nodal agency to lead the GatiShakti initiative.

Works to be undertaken under GatiShakti

Increasing length of national highways to 2 lakh km by 2024-25.

Increasing cargo transport by railways to 1,600 million tonnes.

Increasing the capacity of ports to 1,759 MMTPA.

Increasing power transmission network to 4.54 lakh circuit km by 2024-25.

Increasing operational food parks and agro-processing centres to 133 by 2024-25.

Preparing two defence and 11 industrial corridors in the next three years.

What was the NIP scheme?

Under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) for FY 2019-25, 8,978 projects were to be carried out across 34 sub-sectors. The total cost of these projects is $1915.84 billion. The focus areas of the NIP were — energy, roads, railways, and urban development. Now, the projects would be carried out under the new GatiShakti plan.