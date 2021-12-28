PM Modi to inaugurate Kanpur Metro Rail Project today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kanpur on Tuesday (December 28) to inaugurate the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project and the Bina-Panki multi-product pipeline project.

This completed nine-km long section is from IIT-Kanpur to Moti Jheel. Modi will inspect the Kanpur Metro Rail Project and undertake a metro ride from the IIT metro station to Geeta Nagar.

The Prime Minister will also be addressing the 54th convocation ceremony of IIT-Kanpur. Noting that improving urban mobility has been one of the key focus areas of the prime minister, the PMO said the metro project is yet another step in this direction.

I look forward to being among the people of Kanpur tomorrow, 28th December. I will address the convocation at @IITKanpur after which I will inaugurate the completed section of Kanpur Metro Rail Project. The Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project will also be inaugurated. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 27, 2021

The entire length of the project in Kanpur is 32 km and is being built at a cost of over Rs 11,000 crore, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The 356-km long Bina-Panki project has a capacity of around 3.45 million metric tonne per annum. Extending from Bina refinery in Madhya Pradesh to Panki in Kanpur, the project has been built at a cost of over Rs 1,500 crore, it said.

It will help the region access petroleum products from the Bina refinery, the PMO said.

At the IIT convocation, where he is the chief guest, students will be issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed at the institute under the National Blockchain Project. The prime minister will launch the blockchain-based digital degrees. These digital degrees can be verified globally and are unforgeable, it said.

