  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Infrastructure
Business

Piramal board approves Rs 500-crore NCD issue

Updated : May 20, 2020 01:45 PM IST

Piramal board approves Rs 500-crore NCD issue

You May Also Like

Ola to lay off about 1,400 employees, nearly 25% of its total workforce, amid pandemic

Ola to lay off about 1,400 employees, nearly 25% of its total workforce, amid pandemic

Indian Railways to run 200 non-AC passenger trains from June 1, to double Shramik Specials

Indian Railways to run 200 non-AC passenger trains from June 1, to double Shramik Specials

Amazon committed to keep Jeff Bezos' $1 billion pledge to support MSMEs: Amit Agarwal

Amazon committed to keep Jeff Bezos' $1 billion pledge to support MSMEs: Amit Agarwal

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement