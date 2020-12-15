Business Pickrr raises $4 mn in funding led by Guild Capital, Omidyar Network India Updated : December 15, 2020 04:24 PM IST Pickrr is an AI-enabled and cloud-based platform that automates shipping for businesses and provides seamless multi-channel order management solutions. The company’s goal is to help become growth drivers to their sellers and not just logistics service providers. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.