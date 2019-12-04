#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
Parliament winter session 2019: 355 infra projects showing cost overrun, says govt

Updated : December 04, 2019 04:21 PM IST

Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh told Lok Sabha as many as 355 infrastructure projects are showing cost overrun, with the overall cost overrun being Rs 3.88 lakh crore,
Delay in land acquisition and forest clearance has been one of the reasons for time overrun leading to cost overrun as reported by implementing agencies, he said.
Singh said mentioned the major steps taken or being taken by the government to restrict the cost escalation and ensure timely completion of projects.
Parliament winter session 2019: 355 infra projects showing cost overrun, says govt
