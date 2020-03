Even as construction activity has come to a grinding halt in the immediate aftermath of the novel coronavirus outbreak, property analyst Anarock estimates that COVID-19’s impact could be felt by 15.62 lakh under-construction homes across India.

According to a report released by the Anarock Property Consultants, the National Capital Region (NCR) and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) markets combined, account for 57 percent of this inventory, which total to approximately 8.9 lakh units.

While Pune has around 2.62 lakh homes under construction, Bengaluru’s inventory number stands at 2.02 lakh. Chennai and Hyderabad bring up the rear with combined inventory in these cities totalling to 1.18 lakh homes, which is only 8 percent of the total under-construction residential stock in the country.

“With most top cities announcing a lockdown till at least March 31, homebuyers must brace themselves for project delays,” the report says. The immediate fallout of the situation will be on home sales, according to Prashant Thakur, head of research at Anarock.

“The lockdown period is set to witness the sharpest fall in residential sales as construction activity has come to a complete standstill,” said Thakur speaking to CNBC-TV18, “Early estimates of Anarock research indicate that sales have more than halved across all major cities in the month of March as against February.”

Developers fear that the timing of the outbreak could cause grave trouble for the industry, which has already been reeling under a liquidity crisis, with several projects especially in the NCR market, caught in limbo. With COVID-19 halting all construction activity across the country, some real estate majors are bracing for a quarter of little or no movement in construction or sales.

“I think an entire quarter will become NIL and that is a number we will have to live with in terms of sales, propensity to collect and construction slowdown,” said Arun Kumar, Founder, Casa Grand, “The financial implications of this will be significant, because real estate is suffering quite a bit.”

Other developers are prepared to play wait-and-watch, as they begin weathering yet another storm in the real estate sector. “You may consider it from your perspective as vanishing of demand, but my view is that it is a postponement of demand,” said Niranjan Hiranandani, chairman and managing director, Hiranandani Group. Hiranandani however, concedes that the resulting liquidity crisis will be worrisome.

“It (postponement of demand) causes an additional liquidity crisis. It causes a problem because funds are not being made available. Developers and owners have to be patient to wait through the crisis, and should have deep pockets to take care of it,” he added.