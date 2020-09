In a bid to roll out one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pet projects, i.e. to promote transportation via inland waterways so that logistics costs can reduce, the government plans to introduce a new Inland Vessels Bill, 2020.

People in the know have told CNBC-TV18 reliably that a draft cabinet note has been circulated for the introduction of this bill which eventually will repeal the existing Inland Vessels Act, 1917.

The objective here is to promote Inland Water Transport (lWT) by replacing, the often-described as archaic, lnland Vessels Act, 1917. The changes will aim to facilitate economical, safe transportation and trade on inland waterways, strengthening procedures governing inland vessels, sources added.