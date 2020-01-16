Infrastructure
Office space absorption rose 22% in 2019; Hyderabad sees highest growth
Updated : January 16, 2020 10:22 PM IST
The property consultancy firm predicted that the demand for Grade-A commercial space is likely to stay strong in 2020.
Hyderabad recorded the highest year-on-year increase in terms of absorption compared to the other cities, the report said.
The report observed that NCR is a notable highlight of the year and was the only one apart from Bengaluru to go past 10 million square fee absorption, a year on year growth of 13.7 percent.
