State-owned NTPC has entered the race to acquire a majority stake in Reliance Infrastructure-led BSES Yamuna and Rajdhani, which is the electricity distribution company (discom) in Delhi.

Sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18 that NTPC has written to Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) expressing interest in the majority buyout.

Delhi-based BSES Yamuna and Rajdhani are owned by Reliance Infrastructure with 51 percent stake and 49 percent are owned by the Delhi government. In 2002, discom business that was run by the Delhi government was privatised by way of licensing under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

"NTPC has decided to foray into the distribution sector and is keen on acquiring the distribution assets. It has submitted that NTPC is keen to explore opportunities for acquiring a 51 percent stake in BSES Yamuna and Rajdhani, which are on sale, provided the equity sale is done through a transparent process," wrote NTPC to DERC.

NTPC is yet to respond to written query sent from CNBC-TV18.

Sources in the know told CNBC-TV18 that acquisition of a majority stake in BSES discom business will help NTPC in forwarding integration as it already supplies about 70 percent of discom's electricity requirement from various sources.

The deal value is expected to be around Rs 5,000 crore and KPMG is the deal advisor. Torrent Power, Greenko and Italy-based Enel have already submitted non-binding interest for the majority buyout.