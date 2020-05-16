  • SENSEX
Noida Metro restart plan: Aarogya Setu app, body temp below 37.8 C must for passengers

Updated : May 16, 2020 07:59 PM IST

Only the passengers with face mask or covered (face) will be allowed.
Every passenger will be screened by thermal sensors. The limiting temperature for travel permission will be as 37.7 degrees centigrade.
Persons entering NMRC premises will have to apply hand sanitiser which will be made available after screening of the person, according to the statement.
