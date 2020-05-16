Infrastructure Noida Metro restart plan: Aarogya Setu app, body temp below 37.8 C must for passengers Updated : May 16, 2020 07:59 PM IST Only the passengers with face mask or covered (face) will be allowed. Every passenger will be screened by thermal sensors. The limiting temperature for travel permission will be as 37.7 degrees centigrade. Persons entering NMRC premises will have to apply hand sanitiser which will be made available after screening of the person, according to the statement. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365