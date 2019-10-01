NoBroker.com raises $50 million in Series D funding

NoBroker.com, a brokerage-free real-estate platform, on Tuesday, announced that it has raised $50 million in Series D funding led by Tiger Global Management.

Existing investor General Atlantic also participated in the round. This brings the total funding raised by NoBroker to $121 million.

Scott Shleifer, partner, Tiger Global Management said, "NoBroker Team has built a tech-driven C2C business to make residential and commercial real estate transactions convenient and affordable. We have been extremely impressed by the strength of the NoBroker team and their relentless focus on using technology to solve end-to-end transactions in the large real estate market in India."

Sharad Bhojnagarwala, vice president, General Atlantic, commented, “We continue to believe in the strategy and vision of the NoBroker management team, are excited by the quality of their execution and look forward to supporting them in their journey.”