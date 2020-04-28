Nitin Gadkari to states: Take urgent action to remove blockades of trucks at inter-state borders

The Narendra Modi government on Tuesday has asked states and union territories to take immediate action to clear blockades of trucks at inter-state borders at the earliest for smooth movement of essential goods.

In an interaction with the ministers of transport and public works department of states, union minister of road, transport and highways Nitin Gadkari urged the state ministers to intervene in such matters and ensure resolutions through the local or district administrations.

So far, various reports have emerged revealing that numerous trucks carrying goods at the state borders are stranded amid confusion and strict implementation of lockdown measures across the country.

Gadkari also asked states and union territories to utilise funds to the tune of Rs 25,000 crore to expedite land acquisition in various pending projects in order to give a boost to the economy.

While COVID-19 has hampered projects across the country for now, the long-term plan is to increase the pace of highways construction by 2-3 times over the next couple of years.

During 2019-20 (April-March), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) constructed 3,979 km of national highways, its highest so far. It had constructed 3,380 km of national highways in 2018-19.

As per a government presentation which was made during the interaction, 1,315 projects covering 49,238 km worth Rs 5,89,648 crore are under progress, of which 819 projects covering 30,301 km costing about Rs 3,06,250 crore were delayed. State-specific issues like pending land acquisition, environmental clearance were among the reasons behind the delay in projects.

As infrastructure and transport facilities are the backbone of the economy, Gadkari asked the ministers to personally monitor the process of decision-making to ensure that projects do not become victim of red-tape.

States can also look at operationalising app-based two-wheeler taxis especially in rural areas to assist farming communities with smoother movement and generate new employment opportunities, Gadkari added.