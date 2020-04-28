Infrastructure Nitin Gadkari to states: Take urgent action to remove blockades of trucks at inter-state borders Updated : April 28, 2020 08:21 PM IST Gadkari also asked states and union territories to utilise funds to the tune of Rs 25,000 crore to expedite land acquisition in various pending projects. During 2019-20 (April-March), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) constructed 3,979 km of national highways, its highest so far. Gadkari asked the ministers to personally monitor the process of decision-making to ensure that projects do not become victim of red-tape. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365