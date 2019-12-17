Infrastructure
Nitin Gadkari says RBI gives in-principle nod to KYC norm exemption for FASTag
Updated : December 17, 2019 10:38 PM IST
As of now, people need to provide details of the vehicle, registration certificate, individual identification proof and other details to obtain a FASTag.
The government rolled out FASTag-based electronic toll collection mechanism from December 15 across all toll plazas of NHAI.
The huge amount of data collected by NHAI via FASTag must also be put to broader use to improve transportation in the country, minister of state for road transport General (Retired) VK Singh said.
