#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Infrastructure
Infrastructure

Nitin Gadkari says looking to get Zojila tunnel completed without cost escalation

Updated : February 16, 2020 04:20 PM IST

The tunnel project, stalled for about six years, holds strategic significance as Zojila Pass is situated at an altitude of 11,578 feet on the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh National highway and remains closed during winters due to heavy snowfall, cutting off Ladakh region from Kashmir.
Nitin Gadkari says looking to get Zojila tunnel completed without cost escalation

You May Also Like

Eight of top-10 firms add over Rs 1 lakh crore in market cap

Eight of top-10 firms add over Rs 1 lakh crore in market cap

LIC IPO: Stock brokers association ANMI to mobilise 1 crore investors

LIC IPO: Stock brokers association ANMI to mobilise 1 crore investors

India's exports shrink for sixth straight month in January, drop 1.66% to $25.97 billion

India's exports shrink for sixth straight month in January, drop 1.66% to $25.97 billion

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement