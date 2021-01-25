  • SENSEX
Nitin Gadkari says government will look for alternatives if steel prices are not lowered: Report

Updated : January 25, 2021 02:04 PM IST

Gadkari had alleged that there was a cartel in the cement and steel industries that were exploiting the situation by increasing the price of the products.
The recent increase in the price of steel has adversely affected several infrastructure projects including the construction of highways.
The minister said on Saturday that the government would permit the use of synthetic fibre and composite fibre bars as an alternative to steel for constructing roads and bridges.
