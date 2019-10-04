Nitin Gadkari reviews highway projects, asks officials to take quick decisions

There is an urgent need to take quick decisions and reduce the cost of construction in the national highway projects, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari conveyed to officials on Friday.

Reviewing the progress of various highway projects at NHAI headquarters, Gadkari said that delayed decisions are not acceptable as they lead to colossal loss of time and resources and add to the woes of people.

While there is enough availability of funds for the construction of national highways through various sources including long-term funding from banks, it is necessary to reduce the cost of construction to improve the economic viability of projects, Gadkari said. He added that the cost of construction can be brought down by employing new materials, innovative technology, and by fast tracking decision-making process.

"...there is an urgent need to develop a positive, transparent, corruption-free working system with time-bound decision making," Gadkari, who also addressed regional officers through video conferencing, reiterated.

Proactive coordination with district officials will help in easing the process of land acquisition and there is also a need for performance audit to ensure quality in the projects, Gadkari added.