Nitin Gadkari reviews highway projects, asks officials to take quick decisions
Updated : October 04, 2019 11:06 AM IST
Nitin Gadkari said that delayed decisions are not acceptable as they lead to colossal loss of time and resources and add to the woes of people.
Proactive coordination with district officials will help in easing the process of land acquisition and there is also a need for performance audit to ensure quality in the projects, Gadkari added.
