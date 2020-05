The Narendra Modi government on Saturday announced its intent to further open up the Indian defence production sector for foreign investments. In addition, a set of key defence weapon systems will be earmarked exclusively for procurement from companies present in India.

Till date, big ticket foreign direct investment (FDI) has evaded the Indian aerospace and defence sector as foreign companies insist on assured orders from the Indian government. As per norms, only Indian defence forces and security agencies can buy defence equipment. Between April 2000 and December 2019, FDI worth $ 8.82 million has come into India.

"Defence FDI cap through automatic route is being raised from 49 percent to 74 percent, subject to security clearances," union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, while announcing the 4th tranche of measures for the Indian Economy. This implies that up to a defence FDI limit of 74 percent, only the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) needs to be informed and no government permission will be needed by foreign defence companies wanting to invest in India.

As per current norms, foreign companies investing in the defence sector doesn't need to take government permission, if it is below the FDI cap of 49 percent. However, for FDI above 49 percent, nod from the defence ministry is a must. Moreover, foreign companies must give access to critical technologies of defence platforms to India if it wants to invest above the 49 percent limit.

However, Sitharaman didn't share details of the new modalities on defence FDI and it is not known if the government would insist on access to modern technology for 74 percent FDI through the automatic.

Welcoming the announcements, Baba Kalyani, managing director, Bharat Forge, said, "India needs to use its capabilities and competitiveness in certain segments to boost defence production. One such area is metallurgical sector. India can become the largest producer of artillery, ammunitions, naval guns, small arms in the next 5 to 7 years."

Another defence related announcement relates to banning certain defence platforms from being imported into India. This “negative list” of weapons will be exclusively reserved for procurement from Indian companies.

“Separate budget provisioning for domestic capital procurement will be done,” Sitharaman said. Currently, India is the second largest arms importer In the globe after Saudi Arabia according to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).